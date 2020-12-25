Marking the auspicious occasion of Christmas 2020, Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and many prominent members of cricket fraternity took to social media and wished fans on the auspicious occasion. Christmas is one of the most significant festivals of Christians and is celebrated to rejoice the birth of Jesus Christ. The special day is celebrated on December 25 every year, and people worldwide enjoy the occasion. Several cricket stars are also celebrating Christmas as they extended greetings to their followers and well-wishers. While some gave glimpses of their celebrations, many also posted heartfelt messages. T Natarajan Wishes Fans Merry Christmas, Fast Bowler Poses With Washington Sundar (See Pics).

The cricket calendar is jam-packed nowadays with players plying their trades for their national teams and clubs. Owing to the fact, many active cricket players aren’t with their family due to the bio-secure bubble protocols. Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma also belongs to that category as he posted an adorable picture of his wife Ritika and daughter Amaira on Instagram. On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar dressed up as Santa Claus and gave fans a vital message. Speaking of Christmas wishes, let’s look at how cricket stars extended wishes. Sachin Tendulkar Dresses Up as Santa Claus While Wishing Fans Merry Christmas 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar Turns Santa!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Rohit Sharma Missing His Girls!!

Merry Christmas to all and happy holidays! Miss you my girls @ritssajdeh 🎄 pic.twitter.com/wNetCHdJ6A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 25, 2020

Suresh Raina's Message!!

Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all 🎄🌲🤶 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/uE6vk0rPM0 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 25, 2020

T Natarajan Poses!!

VVS Laxman Greets Fans!!

Wishing all of you a Christmas filled with whole lot of fun and cheer. MERRY CHRISTMAS!! pic.twitter.com/2LwekbWi5x — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the cricket calendar is jam-packed nowadays with players plying their trade for clubs and nations. Speaking of Indian players, they are contesting down under for the four-match Test series against Australia. They made a terrible start to the series – suffering an eight-wicket loss in the first Day-Night Test match. With expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami not participating in remaining fixtures, India’s task will become more challenging. The second Test match gets underway on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

