Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya recently turned five months old and the Indian cricketer shared an adorable photo on social media. The couple after months of dating got engaged in January 2020 and their son was born on July 30, 2020. The Indian cricketer featured in the limited-overs series against Australia but since has returned back home to spend time with his family. Hardik Pandya Turns Santa Claus as Son Agastya Celebrates First Christmas (View Pictures).

‘5 months to our boy ❤️ @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed 🙏🏾’ the Indian cricketer captioned his post. In the picture, Hardik Pandya could be seen holding Agastya with Natasa Stankovic standing beside them. There was also a cake present for the little kid with the words ‘Happy 5 Months Agastya’ written on it. Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Video With Son Agastya, Says ‘I’ll Remember These Days for the Rest of My Life’.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik Pandya is taking full opportunity of his time away from cricket to spend it with his family. Just a few days after the birth of his son, the Indian all-rounder traveled to UAE to play in the Indian Premier League and after that featured in the limited-overs series between India in Australia.

Due to the amount of cricket in recent months post the coronavirus enforced break, Hardik Pandya didn’t get to spend much time with his family but now that he has returned back to the country, he is not letting go of any opportunities to spend time with his family. The 27-year-old has been sharing constant pictures with his son and wife on social media.

