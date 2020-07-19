One of the most prominent cricket commentators ever, Harsha Bhogle celebrates his 59th birthday on July 19, 2020. Hailed as the Voice of Indian cricket, Bhogle is loved by cricket fans all around the world for his incredible knowledge and passion for the game. English commentary goes to another level when Harsha has the mic as his ability to describe a certain moment of the game is nothing but marvellous. However, did you know that the legendary Indian commentator also made a guest appearance in 2008 Hindi film Thodi Life Thoda Magic? Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Top 10 Memorable Commentary Quotes by the Voice of Indian Cricket.

The Anand L Rai-directed film is mostly remembered for the performance of Jackie Shroff, Parmeet Sethi, Paresh Rawal and Arbaaz Khan. However, Harsha Bhogle, who played himself in the film, also won a lot of hearts with his small but impressive cameo. In one of the scenes where Jackie Shroff was playing cricket with a bunch of children, a kid accidentally throws the bat which breaks the window of Bhogle’s car. Harsha Bhogle Gives a Befitting Reply to Pakistani Journalist Over IPL Spot-Fixing Allegation.

While the kids were expecting owner of the car to get angry, Bhogle was amused by the innocence of the children and their love of the game. In fact, he even distributed many new bats, balls to them. The renowned commentator also asked the kids to play with him on Sunday. The kids were delighted by Bhogle’s gesture and so was Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, let’s look at the clip.

Watch Video:

Last year, the clip got viral as fans were impressed seeing Bhogle acting. Seeing the response of the fans, Bhogle took to Facebook and revealed that he has done many more things in life which fans might not be aware of. “Didn't realise so many of you would respond to that clip with Jackie Shroff. I've done many unusual things like this, including bringing out an album of cheer songs on Indian cricket. Maybe I should post these by and by (if I can find them!),” wrote Bhogle on the social media website.

View Post:

Didn't realise so many of you would respond to that clip with Jackie Shroff. I've done many unusual things like this,... Posted by Harsha Bhogle on Thursday, 18 July 2019

As of now, Mr Bhogle is associated with Star Sports as part of their commentary panel for every series featuring Indian Cricket Team. Also, he is one of India’s biggest names in cricket commentary when the nation tours abroad. Along with this, the veteran commentator does regular video interviews and also writes articles for the popular cricket website Cricbuzz.

