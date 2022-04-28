Harshit Rana made an instant impact in the IPL on his debut on Thursday, April 28. The Kolkata Knight Riders' paceman got the big wicket of Mitchell Marsh with just his third ball in the competition and this surely has helped him grab the spotlight alongside other young Indian talents in the competition this season. Said to have express pace which can trouble the batters, Rana showed in his first game that he isn't someone to be toyed with.IPL 2022: Umran Malik Targets 155kmph, Says 'God Willing, I Will do One Day'

Hailing from Gherva in Delhi, he was reportedly referred to KKR by Nitish Rana, someone with who he shares his surname. He was not picked by any team at the IPL 2022 mega auctions but was roped in by the Knight Riders as a replacement for Rasikh Salam, who was ruled out of the competition with an injury.

Here are some quick facts about him:

#Harshit Rana was born on December 22, 2001 in Gherva, Delhi.

#He is a right-arm pace bowler and is known to bowl at great speeds.

#Rana has not played much domestic cricket, having represented Delhi at the U-19 level.

#He was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders as Rasikh Salam's replacement.

With a wicket in this game, one can expect him to feature more this season, should he bowl well in the opportunities he gets. He will aim to make his name count among one of the young talents that the IPL has unearthed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).