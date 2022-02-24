India is as crazy for cricket as much as a country could be for a sport. This level of fandom and following obviously invite many new career opportunities. This is where the world of Fantasy Cricket was born. A digital concept, started not so long ago, has now become a household name.

Acing the field of Fantasy Cricket is Siddhant Tripathi, a young boy who has loved cricket more than anything in his life and has now taken the love of the game to whole new level. The level where he now is called an 'Expert' in the world of cricket analysis and observations.

Siddhanth started his journey as an app developer while he was in college along with his brother Shwet Tripathi. He discovered that many people were playing on fantasy platforms like Dream11 and others but could not get the probable XI in time. He saw a problem, and as brilliant a mind he is, he started working on the solution.

As a result, he decided to make an app which covers Sports News exclusively. The app was a huge success as within a year, it got more than 4 million downloads! It was the No. 1 App in its category that time, beating sports media giants like Cricbuzz and Cricinfo.

However, due to some policies of Google Play, the app was suspended.

But this was not enough for the Tripathi brothers to stop. Nothing was.

As indulged as he was in cricket, Siddhant developed a very extensive knowledge of analyzing the game and became an expert in this field. He decided to use this wisdom of his to help out the other lovers of fantasy sports. This is how his YouTube channel got more than 280,000 subscribers in no time. Siddhant regularly posts his opinions and analyses on cricket matches. He also puts up fantasy cricket teams there.

The platform founded by him is called Cricinformer which is a market leader in the world of Fantasy cricket news.

Cricinformer gives real-time updates of all cricket and sports tournaments. This is how they differ from the other players who are in the similar niche. They are known to put out all of the crucial information, updates, tips, and predictions for dream11 matches, fantasy cricket matches, and other sports so that are essential for you to make it big in the world of Fantasy sports.

Cricinformer updates tips and tricks to make fantasy teams on platforms such as Dream11, Halaplay, Playerzpot, Myteam11, Fanpole, Playup, and many more. The important factor in this kind of game is the timing of things. Cricinformer has really nailed it here as they make sure that their users get real-time updates and winning predictions for all of the cricket matches. They are also planning on expanding their area of expertise to football and other sports as well.

Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Tips, Dream11 Predictions, Pro The latest Dream11 tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, fantasy cricket news, are some of the main areas of business of Cricinformer.

Siddhant has some big plans for Cricinformer and he thinks that in a market as big as India, there are absolutely no limits to the growth of a business especially operating in the area of sports.

"Cricinformer will be our first pioneers who innovated and brought a breakthrough in fantasy sports updates, and it already has downloads in lacks in the last six months. We feel that the Indian market for fantasy sports has tremendous growth potential."

"The number of people who participate in fantasy sports in India is just ten crores. We estimate that figure to reach 80 crores in the next two to three years. So this is the kind of potential that exists in the market. With it as our guidepost, we are launching ourselves into the fantasy game industry", added Siddhanth Tripathi.

Well, taking inspiration from what his journey has been till now, it is very possible that Siddhant will be able to grow Cricinformer to the highest stages possible.