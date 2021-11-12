The Indian cricket team just got done with their last assignment in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and here comes another series - India vs New Zealand 2021. The home season for India sees them welcome New Zealand for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and a couple of Test matches. Ahead of any tournament, the most important question revolves around its schedule and full time table. This is why we bring you India vs New Zealand 2021 series full schedule for free download online in PDF format. The IND vs NZ 2021 series time table includes fixtures, match timings in IST, venue details along with the live streaming and telecast details of the upcoming series.

First up is the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, which will begin on November 17, 2021, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. The T20I series will see the new skipper, Rohit Sharma takes charge of the Men in Blue after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position post-T20 World Cup. The tournament will also see fans attending the game as they are allowed to watch the proceedings live from the stadium and the tickets also are available online. The T20I series will end on November 21st, 2021. After the T20Is, the two sides will lock horns in cricket's longest format - yes, a couple of Test matches beginning on November 25, 2021, in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading the side in the first Test match played from November 25-29 while regular skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad and lead the side in the second Test played between December 3-7.

IND vs NZ T20I & Test Matches 2021 Schedule:

IND vs NZ T20I 2021 Schedule Match Number Date Venue Time in IST 1st T20I 2021 November 17 2021, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 07.00 pm 2nd T20I 2021 November 19, 2021 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 07.00 pm 3rd T20I 2021 November 21, 2021 Eden Gardens, Kolkata 07.00 pm IND vs NZ Test Series 2021 Schedule 1st Test 2021 November 25-29 2021 Green Park, Kanpur 09:30 AM 2nd Test 2021 December 3-7, 2021 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 09:30 AM

India vs New Zealand Series 2021 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The fans who wish to watch the proceedings of IND vs NZ Series 2021, can surely watch the same on Star Sports who is the official broadcaster for the series. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Additional the official account of the BCCI and Blackcaps will be updating the scores on their accounts. Even LatestLY.com will bring to you the live updates of the game. Stay tuned to this space for more details about the game.

