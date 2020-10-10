Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020. The match no 25 of IPL season 13 will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2020. Both sides will enter this game with a defeat in their respective games. CSK led by MS Dhoni is at the 6th position, while RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli is at the 5th spot. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 live streaming online along with telecast and score updates on TV. CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 25 Preview: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings Clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings lost to KKR in their previous game by 10 runs after failing to chase down the target of 168 runs. Shane Watson did score a half-century in that game, but it went in vain. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost brutally to Delhi Capitals by 59 runs as they were unsuccessful in chasing down the total of 196/4 posted by Delhi Capitals. CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 match no 25 will be held on October 10 (Saturday). The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. To watch the IPL 2020 clash with Hindi commentary tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match with English commentary. Fans can also follow live action of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online with Disney+ Hotstar live streaming the game for its online fans.

