Australia and India will face each other in the fourth and final game of the four-match Test series. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane starting from January 15, 2021 (Friday). Both teams enter into the game on level terms at 1-1 and will be hoping to secure the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 can scroll down below for more details. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of Decider at The Gabba.

Both teams have injury concerns to deal with heading into the final game of the series, India are than Australia. The visitors are set to be without Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja, while there are also some doubts over the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, the hosts will be without Will Pucovski for this match as Marcus Harris will replace the youngster in the team.

On Which TV Channel India vs Australia 4th Test 2020 Live Telecast is Available?

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of the India tour of Australia 2020-21. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 will telecast the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2020 live on TV in SD and HD as well. DD Sports will not telecast the match live on DD Free Dish or any DTT platform.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2020 Live Streaming Online on Sony LIV App

As Sony Pictures Networks holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform SonyLiv will provide live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2020. Apart from it, Sony’s sports channels are available on Jio TV and Airtel Xstream mobile apps as well.

