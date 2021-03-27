Cricket fans should have their eyes on the clock as India and England cross swords in the third and final encounter of the series. The deciding clash takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday (March 28). With the series poised at 1-1, the winner of the last game would take the title. England would be high on confidence after registering a sensational six-wicket win in the previous clash. On the other hand, India will have to revamp their strategy to avoid a series defeat at home. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other IND vs ENG clash details. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Indian bowlers had a torrid time in the previous game as England chased down a mountain of 335 runs with more than eight overs to spare. Hence, Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan might come in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur, who struggled the other night. On the other hand, England shouldn’t be complacent as their bowlers also didn’t have a great time in this series. Moreover, the Brits had won the toss in the previous two games, and their bowlers escaped from bowling in the evening time where due comes into play. Hence, England’s challenge would be even more daunting if the coin lands in Virat Kohli’s favour. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. India vs England 3rd ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association.

On Which TV Channel India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Live Telecast is Available?

Star Sports holds the official broadcast rights of the England tour of India 2021. The network will broadcast games live on its sports channels. Star Sports 1 SD/HD will telecast the game in English commentary while Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD will telecast the game for Hindi viewers as well.

India vs England 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar App

As Star Sports holds the telecast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide live online streaming of the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2021. So fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar App and Website to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2021.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Matthew Parkinson

