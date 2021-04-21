After crushing Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs, Chennai Super Kings is all set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game first. So Kolkata Knight Riders have lost a couple of games and they would be keen on breaking away from their losing spree. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings is riding high on confidence. KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

KKR is placed on number five whereas, CSK features on number three of the points table. The last time the two teams met each other in the IPL 2020 in UAE, the CSK won once whereas, in the other game, Kolkata Knight Riders walked away with the last laugh. KKR would be looking for redemption, whereas, Chennai Super Kings must be looking to gain momentum on the IPL 2021 points table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai on April 21 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled for a 07:30 pm start.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (KKR vs csk) match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League 2021 in India. So fans can live telecast the CSK vs DC match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels.

