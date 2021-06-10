Multan Sultans would take on Karachi Kings in Abu Dhabi, in the second match since the resumption of the competition. After having played five matches each, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan find themselves in different situations in the table. While Karachi sit second, winning three of their five matches, Multan has so far managed to secure just one victory so far. Karachi's star batsman Babar Azam, before the tournament was stopped, was in terrific form, scoring 258 runs, with an average of 86. Despite the absence of Dan Christian and Mohammad Nabi, they have able replacements in Thisara Perera and Martin Guptill. Sports News | PSL 2021 to Resume on June 9, Final to Be Played on June 24

Multan also lost some of their key players in Shahid Afridi, James Vince, Carlos Braithwaite and Chris Lynn. They have received a boost with the addition of Shimron Hetmyer. In their last encounter earlier this year, Karachi secured a victory.

Multan Sultan vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

The Pakistan Super League match between Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on June 10 IST (Indian Standard Time).

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 2021 Match Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2021 clash on Sony Sports network. Sony Ten 1 SD, HD TV channels will provide the telecast of the PSL game. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live action on online platforms as SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Spots will provide the online streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings clash.

