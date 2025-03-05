Mumbai, March 5: With India defeating Australia in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy (CT) 2025 with a four-wicket victory in Dubai on Tuesday, Pakistan will not be able to organize the final of the event of which they were the host. As per the hybrid formula agreed by Pakistan and ICC, the final now will be played in Dubai, instead of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. Hardik Pandya's Massive Six During IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Hits Window at Dubai International Stadium, Ball Fielded by ICC Chairman Jay Shah (Watch Video).

This has resulted in Indian fans trolling Pakistan on social media, making fun of the hosts missing their own party. Virat Kohli's 84 supported by KL Rahul's unbeaten 42 and Hardik Pandya's 28-run cameo led India to a four-wicket win against Australia in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium.

With this win, India became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy final for a third consecutive time. They will now take on the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Dubai on March 9.

India played all their matches in Dubai and it was agreed before the start of the tournament that India will not travel to Pakistan and thus the final will be played in Dubai if India was in contention. Virat Kohli Makes Adorable Gesture to Wife Anushka Sharma After India Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final With 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia (Watch Video).

"Gaddafi Stadium knocked out of the Champions Trophy," said a fan in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament in the league stage after losing to New Zealand and India in their first two matches.

"Host Pakistan Can't Host Champions Trophy 2025 Final In Pakistan. Thank You Kohli For Cooking Pakistan Again," wrote another fan, trolling Pakistan for missing out on the opportunity.

Pakistan had failed to win a single match and even three of the league matches were washed out by rain, thus impacting Group B matches.

"Now, the Champions Trophy 2025 final won’t happen in Pakistan. Two minutes of silence for all Australian fans from Pakistan," wrote another fan.

Many fans also poked fun at Pakistan for spending Pakistani rupees 1280 crore for refurbishing stadiums for the mega event only to see the hosts play one game at home, the 60-run loss vs New Zealand with the final group game against Bangladesh being washed out with a single ball bowled.

"Pakistan as a country knocked out twice of the Champions Trophy 2025. -No team in Final. -No stadium in Final," said a post on X.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 08:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).