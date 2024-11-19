Mumbai, November 19: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi said they are still waiting for a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the questions regarding India's unwillingness to travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy. The PCB wrote to the ICC, seeking clarification and details regarding the BCCI's decision, which had been communicated to the governing body. Fire in Team Hotel Forces Pakistan Cricket Board To Curtail Women’s Cricket Championship 2024.

The PCB has requested a written response from the BCCI, along with the date it officially informed the ICC of its position. Amid the ongoing uncertainty around the tournament, Naqvi expressed confidence in hosting the first ICC event in Pakistan since 1996.

"We have sent them (ICC) the questions we had. We are still waiting for their response. I believe that sports and politics are separate and no country should mix the two. Even now I still have positive expectations about the Champions Trophy," Naqvi said at a press interaction at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The PCB chairman stressed that except for India all teams are willing to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and ruled out the possibility of hosting the tournament in a hybrid model.

"At this moment, every team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. Nobody has any issues. I will say today also, if India has any concerns, speak to us about them, we can ease those concerns. I don't think there is any reason for them not to visit," he said.

When questioned about the possibility of the PCB boycotting the event if hosting rights were revoked, Naqvi replied, "Pakistan's pride is our top priority."

PCB had to tweak the tournament's trophy tour after BCCI raised objections with the ICC as the previous route was passing through three cities of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The PCB initially announced a route last week that included Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, and two other cities of the region. While the destinations were removed following a complaint from the BCCI, it has not been officially cancelled. The Trophy Tour will return to Pakistan in January after visiting the other seven Champions Trophy participants.

"My feeling is that the ICC will have to think about its credibility, that they are an organisation for all the world's bodies. And that route has been rescheduled, we haven't been told about any cancellation," Naqvi said.

