Hobart [Australia], November 18 (ANI): Following Pakistan's seven-wicket defeat against Australia in the third T20I match, Men in Green batting allrounder Salman Ali Agha said that they failed to capitalize on the start and lost too many wickets in the first inning.

Australia clinched a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the final match of the T20I series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With the win in the third T20I, Australia whitewashed Pakistan in the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Salman said that there were lots of positives from the series for the Men in Green.

He added that it's a big achievement for the Men in Green to win the ODI series against Australia after 22 years.

"I think in the middle overs we didn't capitalize the start, we lost too many wickets. Lots of positives, the way some of the players batted and bowled, these youngsters will come good. It's a big achievement for us to win a One Day series here after 22 years, could've done better in the T20 series but we'll come back stronger. They have been amazing," Salman said.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

Babar Azam (41 runs from 28 balls, 4 fours) and Haseebullah Khan (24 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) played a crucial role in the first inning and were the only top batters for Pakistan. Babar and Haseebullah's knocks helped Pakistan put 117 on the scoreboard. Shaheen Afridi (16 runs from 12 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) also added a few runs in the death overs.

Aaron Hardie led the Australian bowling attack after he picked up three wickets in his four-over spell. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

In the second inning, the unbeaten knock of Marcus Stoinis (61 runs from 27 balls, 5 fours and 5 sixes) helped Australia to chase down the given target and clinched a seven-wicket win in the third T20I game. Josh Inglis (27 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (18 runs from 11 balls, 4 fours) also played an important role during the run chase.

Pakistan's bowling attack once again displayed a sloppy performance and failed to pick quick wickets to restrict the target. Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan and Jahandad Khan picked each wicket in their respective spells. (ANI)

