Mohammad Rizwan donated a Pakistan national cricket team jersey and a pair of his wicketkeeping gloves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) museum after the completion of the AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I at the venue on Saturday, November 16. The development was announced on the SCG's official Instagram handle where Mohammad Rizwan was seen posing with his jersey alongside an official of the SCG. Pakistan had lost that match by 13 runs and were whitewashed by Australia 0-3 in the T20I series. Pakistan Debutant Jahandad Khan Loses His Trousers As He Dives to Save Boundary During AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammad Rizwan Donates Jersey, Wicketkeeping Gloves to SCG Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Cricket Ground (@ourscg)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)