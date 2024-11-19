Mumbai, November 19: Already struggling to maintain its footing women's cricket in Pakistan suffered a setback when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to stop the National Women's Championship on Monday after a fire outbreak in the hotel where teams have been put up. Five players had a close save after a fire broke out in the hotel spreading panic among players, according to reports in local media. AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024: Salman Ali Agha Pinpoints Reason Behind Pakistan’s Defeat Against Australia.

The report said that the PCB tried to find another accommodation for the teams but they could not find an alternate place for the teams because of a defence exhibition being held in Karachi. The PCB said that the decision to curtail the tournament was taken keeping in mind the safety and health of the players. The Board official informed that all the players were safe and none was injured due to the fire outbreak.

"Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely," the PCB was quoted as saying in reports.

With the event being curtailed, the PCB decided to organise the final between the teams occupying the top two positions in the standings after playing four matches each to determine the winner of the tournament. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Admits Being Positive About Pakistan Hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Despite India Refusing to Travel to Neighbouring Country Citing Security Reasons.

"To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars - the top two teams after four matches each - will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course," PCB said in a statement.

