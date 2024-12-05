The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule is yet to be announced despite the tournament being only two months away now. The delay has come from the controversy involving India and hosts Pakistan as the former refused to travel to their neighbouring nation citing security concerns. Pakistan Cricket Board, who got the rights to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, were requested by the ICC to conduct the competition in a hybrid model, with India matches being shifted in any another nation. The PCB kept declining the offer and also reportedly threatened to pull out from hosting the tournament. Although, recent reports suggest that the PCB has finally agreed to the tournament being conducted in a hybrid model. Champions Trophy 2025 Title Exhibited At Famous Places In Afghanistan As ICC Champions Global Trophy Tour Head Towards Bangladesh-Leg (Watch Video).

According to Cricbuzz, the much-awaited meeting to resolve the ongoing issue of Champions Trophy will be held on Thursday, December 5 evening with the hybrid model all set to be accepted by the ICC. The majority of the board members seem to be in favour of the two-nation formula for the 15-game championship. The meeting will be held at 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) with Jay Shah, the newly elected Chair of the ICC, presiding over the meeting.

The sources has also revealed that UAE is most likely the candidate to be the second venue where five of the 15 games, including all three league matches involving India and two knockout games, one semifinal and final, will be held. It could be formally announced after the meeting. The PCB is understood to have made four-five demands in return for accepting the model, but it is unlikely they will be accepted by the ICC.

Cricbuzz has also revealed that the key PCB demand has been hybrid models for tournaments being hosted at India, but it remains to be seen whether that will be approved. As of now that remains the most contentious point. The PCB also seems to be asking for compensation for relocating the five games and it is unlikely there will be any opposition to this demand. It is certain is that the ICC and the Indian board will decline a key demand. from PCB. They have insisted that India should play a tri-series involving a third country at a neutral venue, most likely UAE. But in all probabilities, that demand is set to be rejected. India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's What UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali Has To Say (Watch Video).

Another demand of the PCB was to India and Pakistan being drafted in separate groups so that Pakistan could play all their league games at home but this was not acceptable to the ICC. An India-Pakistan game is the biggest cash cow in world cricket. Even the broadcasters are believed to be opposed to the idea, as previously reported by Cricbuzz. The blockbuster India vs Pakistan game is scheduled for March 1, and most likely will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

