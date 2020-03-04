ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Cricket Australia's Request for the Reserve Day Semi-Final Has Been Rejected

ICC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sydney, March 4: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Cricket Australia's request of having a reserve day for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Thursday will see India take on England in the first semi-final while Australia are slated to play South Africa in the other semi-final later that day. However, with weather threatening to ruin the double-header day, it could be the case where Australia and England fail to make it to the final in case the games are washed out.

If either or both semis are abandoned, the teams that topped the group -- India and South Africa -- would progress to the final.

Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts on Wednesday revealed that the request was made to the ICC, which the apex body declined.

"We have asked the question and it's not part of the playing conditions. I respect that because we have said the same thing in tournaments that we run in Australia," ESPNcricinfo quoted Roberts as saying on the radio station SEN.

"It gives you cause to reflect on how you might improve things in the future absolutely, but going into a tournament with a given set of playing conditions and rules I don't think it's time to tinker with that as much as with an Australian hat on I might love that," he added.

However, an ICC spokesperson said: "The ICC T20 World Cups are short sharp events where reserve days are factored in for the final. Allowing for any other reserve days would have extended the length of the event, which isn't feasible."

"There is a clear and fair alternative should there be no play in any of the semi-finals with the winner of the group progressing."

on Tuesday, the final group B games were washed out. While only one innings could be played between Thailand and Pakistan, the match between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without even a ball being bowled.

More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the final scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.