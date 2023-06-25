Harare, June 25: Two-time champions West Indies have been fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe in their Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier Group A match in Harare on Saturday, which they lost by 35 runs. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Muhammad Javed of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the West Indies were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. 'Brilliant' Twitterati Appreciate Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams' Gesture of Consoling Alzarri Joseph After Zimababwe Defeat West Indies in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

According to ICC, captain Shai Hope pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Ravindra Wimalasari, third umpire Roland Black and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar levelled the charge. The West Indies have already qualified for the Super Six phase of the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier event, but the loss to Zimbabwe has left them without a valuable two points to take through to the next stage, which could potentially become the difference in them missing out on taking part in the main event in India in October-November.

Top three teams from both groups will progress to the Super Six stage from June 29 to July 7. The teams will each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group. Top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will play the final and seal the last two spots for Men's Cricket World Cup in India.

