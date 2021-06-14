The much-awaited ICC World Test Championship 2021 game between Inia and New Zealand will begin on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Team India is seen sweating it out in the gym and playing intra-squad games as a part of the preparation. Now, ahead of the Championship, the curator of Southampton Simon Lee spoke about how the pitch will behave for the finals between India and New Zealand. In an interview with one of the cricketing websites, Lee said that they wanted a pitch that offers an even contest between the teams. World Test Championship 2021 Final: India Have Poor Record vs New Zealand in ICC Events.

During the course of the interview, he explained that it was important to produce a pitch that allows the players to show their skill and this could turn out to be an entertaining game for the fans. Lee further said that he wants to have a deck that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch. "It can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn’t help us most of the time, but the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun, so we are hopeful that we’ll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it," he said during the interview.

Both teams have quality pacers the and Lee wants them to be in the game all the time as it makes Test cricket quite exciting. India holds an edge over New Zealand in the spin department and Lee also had an exciting update for the spinners too. He mentioned that spinners will eventually come into play as the wicket will help spinners too.

