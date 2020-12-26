Team India were brilliant on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Under the leadership of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors exerted their dominance on the match as Australia were bowled out for a below-par total of 195 runs. This display has impressed captain Virat Kohli, who returned back home from the tour to attend the birth of his first child. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020: Jasprit Bumrah's Fiery Spell, Mohammed Siraj & Shubman Gill's Impressive Show on Debut.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to praise the Indian team’s effort on the opening day of the 2nd Test against Australia. The 32-year-old praised the work of the bowlers and also appreciated the resolve of the batsmen to weather the early storm of Australian pacers. ‘Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too’ wrote the Indian skipper. Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Receive Test Caps at the Start of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 in Melbourne (Watch Video).

See Tweet

Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too. 🇮🇳👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 26, 2020

Speaking of the game, Tim Paine elected to bat first after winning the toss, but things didn’t go according to plan as Joe Burns was dismissed for a duck and was quickly followed by Matthew Wade and Steve Smith, who also failed to trouble the scores. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne got some stability back but it was short-lived as Indian bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

Team India, in pursuit of a low score, lost Mayank Agarwal without a run on the board, but Cheteshwar Pujara and debutant Shubman Gill ensured that the visitors didn’t endure any further damage in the day.

India evidently have an advantage in the game after the end of Day 1 but need to keep their focus as the previous game was a clear indication that the Australian pace attack can turn the game around at any given moment. The hosts currently lead the 4-match series 1-0.

