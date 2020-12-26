After suffering a humiliating eight-wicket defeat in the first Day-Night Test in Adelaide, India made a sensational comeback in the first day of Boxing Day Test match against Australia. The day belonged to Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Mohammed Siraj who ripped apart the Aussie batting line-up after India lost the toss. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets while Ashwin and Siraj got three and two wickets respectively. As a result, none of the Australian batsmen could breach the 50-run mark as they were bundled out for mere 195 runs. Although India didn’t make a good start with the bat with opener Mayank Agarwal dismissed for a duck, debutant Shubman Gill made an impressive 28 and stayed unbeaten at stumps alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 Day 1 Highlights.

India’s scorecard read 36/1 at stumps on Day 1, trailing 159 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total. Although the visitors might be on driver’s seat at the moment, they can’t afford to be complacent with regular skipper Virat Kohli not being in the line-up. They were also restricted for 36 in the last Pink-Ball Test match, and the memories might still be haunting them. Nevertheless, they started off well in the second game and will be pleased with their performance at stumps. Netizens also heaped praises of Ajinkya Rahane’s troop. Have a look! Tim Paine Survives Controversial Run-Out During India vs Australia Boxing Day 2020 Test.

Bumrah Shining in Test Matches!!

Shubman Gill Shines!!

Great Day For India!!

Great day for India. Well played. Executed their plans very well. Another sub-200 score for Australia. Improvements needed.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) December 26, 2020

Siraj & Gill's Dream Debut!!

#mohammedsiraj, wonderful debut! May you keep getting better! @ashwinravi99 @Jaspritbumrah93 Fantastic as always! @RealShubmanGill beautiful batting in that short session! May this beauty be a permanent sight in the Indian lineup! Day 1 of the Boxing day test was a gift❤️#INDvAUS — Jaivardhan Verma (@lucifer_jv) December 26, 2020

More Praises On Gill!!

Virender Sehwag Impressed!!

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane. And the bowlers delivered . Ashwin, Bumrah,Siraj were absolutely brilliant. Great effort to get Australia all out for 195 on the first day. Now for the batters to get a good first innings lead #AUSvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2020

Leader Of Attack!!

Bumrah just has the air of a leader. And he is now clearly the leader of the attack. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2020

The Day 2 will be crucial in the game as the visitors will eye to tighten the grip by posting a mammoth total on the board. Gill has looked positive so far while Pujara was rock-solid as always. However, Pat Cummins and other pacers will get some assistance from the track in the first hour, and they’ll try to cause maximum damage.

