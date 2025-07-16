India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run loss in the third Test match at the Lord's. They were ahead in the game for most parts but lost key moments and finally England took the game in faovur and now lead in the series by a margin of 21. KL Rahul had a brilliant game with the bat as he scored a century in the first innings. In the second innings, he showed fight too but in vain as he was dismissed by Ben Stokes and it ended up being a turning point for the match. After the game Rahul shared his feels as he posted on social media with the caption 'Some games are more than wins or losses. They test your spirit, your character. And the learnings make you stronger.' Heartbroken Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On His Feelings After India's Defeat Against England at Lord's, Says 'Some Matches Stay With You' (See Post).

KL Rahul Reflects On Heart-Breaking Loss In IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's

