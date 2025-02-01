The ongoing IND vs ENG T20I 2025 series has been an exciting one, which has created quite abuzz among fans, who want to see their ICC T20 World Cup-winning players in action on home soil. However, a constant problem has been the sale of tickets online, which once again created problems for cricket fans ahead of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I in Mumbai. Fans took to social media and voiced their concerns over the non-availability of tickets online. Interestingly, the ticket distributor confirmed that passes will be available from 12 noon today (February 1). Fans can buy or purchase online tickets from the District By Zomato mobile application, while offline purchases can be made from the ticket window at Wankhede Stadium. How To Buy India vs England Tickets Online and Offline? Check Details To Buy Tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 T20I Series.

When Will You Start Selling Tickets?

@lifeindistrict when will you start selling Ind vs Eng 5th t20 tickets? After 2nd feb? — Prajval MEHTA (@praj_mehta) February 1, 2025

Seems Like Sold in Black

@lifeindistrict app is still showing coming soon. Seems like they sold it in black market — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) February 1, 2025

When Will Tickets Go on Sale?

@lifeindistrict when are the tickets for Ind vs Eng T20 5th Match at Mumbai going on SALE? pic.twitter.com/nk3r5AwHLH — Leo 🦁 🦕 🦖 (@LeoNish31) January 31, 2025

Sold Out! or Coming Soon?

Coming soon or already sold out? pic.twitter.com/HiRXmO6xyB — Julius Schiazza (@JuliusSchiazza) January 28, 2025

What is the issue?

Tomorrow there is a match in wankhede and its still showing coming soon! What is the issue? @lifeindistrict @carebydistrict @zomato @Paytm @BCCI And I have been trying since last 10 days! There is no sign of buying any ticket yet. pic.twitter.com/rE7UDy5mT0 — Vishal Parmar (@vishal_blogger) February 1, 2025

Tickets To Go On Sale At 12 Noon Today

Hi Dhruv! We totally get your excitement! India vs. England Mumbai tickets go live tomorrow at 12 noon. Stay tuned and be ready! — District Care (@carebydistrict) January 31, 2025

