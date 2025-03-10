Mumbai, March 10: Veteran spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has bagged the fielder of the Match medal after his impressive bullet throws in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. In his bowling spell, Jadeja gave away only 30 runs in 10 overs and took the important wicket of Tom Latham as India restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs. Later, captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give the Men in Blue their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand here on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Enjoy Celebratory Mood With Family Following ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Win (Watch Video).

After the win, fielding coach T Dilip lauded India's fielding efforts throughout the tournament before revealing Jadeja as the winner of the fielding medal. India displayed remarkable fielding throughout the tournament, but they were far from their best on the field in the final.

IND vs NZ ICC CT 2025 Final Fielder of the Match Medal

𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗼𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗧𝗦 | 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 | #Final For one final time in the #ChampionsTrophy 🏆 The winner of the fielding medal goes to 🥁 WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2025

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Stat Highlights

Men in Blue spilt as many as four chances; Shami fingertipped a catch, then Shreyas Iyer dropped a chance to dismiss Rachin Ravindra, Rohit dropped a one-hander at midwicket, and Gill spilled one in the 38th over.

"No effort on the is never too small. Every single commitment on the field was fueling a common goal and that goal is right in front of us; 'We are the Champions'. Fielding is two sides of the same coin; one side we always talk about intensity, aggression, attitude and reflexes. On the other side, we always speak about the camaraderie, trust, and brotherhood between each other. Together we have displayed that throughout the tournament as brothers as well as our intensity wise," Dilip said. BCCI Hails India Cricket Team’s Unbeaten Run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

The Dubai triumph now makes India the most successful team in the Champions Trophy’s history, and they accomplished it in front of a stadium majorly filled with Indian fans. This is India's first title in an ICC ODI event in 12 years. The title would also come as a soothing balm for the Indian team and its ardent fans after it missed out on the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).