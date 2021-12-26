India travel to South Africa as the teams face off in an ODI and Test series beginning with three games in the longest format. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion beginning on Boxing Day 2021 (December 26) as both teams aim for a winning start. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Tour of South Africa, but is IND vs SA 1st Test available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? IND vs SA, Centurion Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs South Africa 1st Test at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

Dean Elgar will lead a new-look South African team against one of the best Test outfits in India as the Proteas return to the longest format for the first time in six months. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will once again lead India as they welcome back major stars, who were rested against New Zealand. Both teams have a number of star players in their ranks who will be aiming to make a huge impact in the match. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Is IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports most often telecast India's matches but will not televise the Test series against South Africa. Hence, IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 live commentary is likely to be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 1st Test while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel is likely to provide the live stream of the commentary.

