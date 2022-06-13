India will be aiming to save the series when they face off against South Africa in the third game. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I clash will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). So ahead of IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022, we take a look at India's predicted playing XI for the match in Visakhapatnam. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Preview.

India have struggled in the series and against South Africa as a whole this year. The Proteas are on a seven-game winning run against the Men in Blue across all formats. Team India will be aiming to put an end to that and with major stars unavailable, they will need to make some changes to the team. India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Heinrich Klaasen Steals the Show With SA Bowlers As Proteas Double Series Lead.

Once again, the focus will be on speedster Umran Malik, who is still waiting for his national team debut and can play his first game on Tuesday. Arshdeep Singh will also be in contention for a place in the starting XI. Deepak Hooda is also one of the possible options available.

South Africa have just been the better team than India in the series as they are also without some of their key stars. The Men in Blue will be hoping for a quick change in fortune.

India Likely Playing 11 vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel/Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).