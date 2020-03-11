IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ODI Series, Here Are Match Results of Last 5 India vs South Africa One Day International Games

India and South Africa (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

After disasters of the New Zealand tour, India will look to return to winning ways when they take on South Africa in an ODI series. The Proteas play the Men in Blue at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala which is the first bilateral series between the two teams in Indian since 2015. Ahead of the Indian Premier League, there are many who have questioned the relevance of this short series but Virat Kohli will want his side to play fierce cricket. South Africa come into the contest on the back of a 3-0 home win over Australia which should give them confidence. The two teams have played 84 times so far with South Africa winning 46, India 35 and 3 games ending in no result. India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

A look at their last five results.

India vs South Africa – June 5, 2019 – Southampton – India won by 6 wickets

South Africa’s batting unite surrender in front of the brilliance of Yuzvendra Chahal as they could only manage 227/9 in their quota of fifty overs. Rohit Sharma’s century ensured the Men in Blue chased down the target without any major hiccups. India vs South Africa 2020: 5 Records & Stats You Need to Know Ahead of the IND vs SA ODI Series.

South Africa vs India – February 16, 2018 – Centurion – India won by 8 wickets

Shardul Thakur’s four wickets ensured India had the grip over the game by bowling out South Africa for 204. An unbeaten 129 by Virat Kohli helped India win the contest by 8 wickets which was a fairly one-sided one.

South Africa vs India – February 13, 2018 – Port Elizabeth – India won by 73 runs

India batting first reached 274/7 courtesy a century from opener Rohit Sharma while Lungi Ngidi took four wickets for the home side. In response, the Proteas never got going in their chase and were eventually bowled out for 201.

South Africa vs India – February 10, 2018 – Johannesburg – South Africa won by 5 wickets

South Africa won a rain-interrupted game with wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen showcasing his big-hitting powers under pressure. Chasing a modified total of 202, the hosts won the game by 5 wickets with Klaasen ending with a 27 ball 43.

South Africa vs India – February 7, 2018 – Cape Town – India won by 124 runs

South Africa had no answer to the brilliance of Indian skipper Virat Kohli whose unbeaten 160 ensured the visitors put 303 on board. The Proteas gave up early in their chase and went on to lose the contest by a massive 124 runs.

India have dominated South Africa in their last few games and looks like the trend will continue in the first ODI at Dharamshala.