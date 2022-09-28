Mumbai, September 28: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday brought in pace bowler Umesh Yadav, batter Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Mohammad Shami and Deepak Hooda, who will miss the three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning in Thiruvananthapuram later today.

The BCCI in a statement revealed that both Hooda and Shami will miss the three matches against the visitors led by Temba Bavuma. Hooda has been ruled out with a back injury, while Shami is yet to recover from COVID-19. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the National Cricket Acamdey (NCA) for rehabilitation.

"Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami's replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad," said BCCI in a statement. India Squad for South Africa T20Is: Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer Replace Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Shami.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

