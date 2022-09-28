Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed have been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa. Deepak Hooda has been ruled out due to a back injury while Mohammad Shami is yet to fully recover after contracting COVID-19.

