Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson and Krishnappa Gowtham--all received their India ODI debuts against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. But Devdutt Paddikal wasn't seen in the team sheet and fans weren't happy with this decision by head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan. Paddikal has been in good form in India's domestic cricket circuit and has also played a very crucial role in Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

He was expected to make his ODI debut today, given the fact that India have already won the series 2-0 and the Men In Blue would predictably give their bench players an opportunity in the game. Fans were unhappy with Paddikal missing out and here are some of their reactions on Twitter.

Devdutt watching Dhawan giving cap to Rana,gowtham pic.twitter.com/VP0meYq0Hb — Troll Dhawan Haters (@Dhawanswarrior) July 23, 2021

Now you can understand why Rahul Dravid running agenda against Devdutt Paddikal pic.twitter.com/cy9IIQqVtY — . (@sanket7262) July 23, 2021

5 players are making debut today and Devdutt isn't one of them. Wtf 😭😭 — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) July 23, 2021

A Devdutt fans live pic pic.twitter.com/1J8MeksGR3 — . (@Chasemaster_18) July 23, 2021

It would have been great if Shikar gave his place to Devdutt . — ಚಿರೋಟಿ + ಬಾದಾಮಿಹಾಲು (@VenkatAthreya1) July 23, 2021

Despite Paddikal missing out to make a debut in the third ODI, he is widely expected to make his T20I debut when India take on Sri Lanka in the shortest version of the game, starting 25th July.

