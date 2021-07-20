Colombo, July 20: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the second One-day International against India here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

India have retained the playing XI that won the first match on Sunday by seven wickets. For Sri Lanka though, pace bowler Kasun Rajitha has replaced Isuru Udana. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Live Score Updates: IND Remain Unchanged.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

