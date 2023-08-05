India and West Indies would take centre stage in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday, August 6 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Both the teams gave their all in the first T20I and fans witnessed some exhilarating cricket. The match went right down the wire but Rovman Powell & Co. held their nerves to win the game by four wickets. Jason Holder was the Player of the Match for his sensational bowling performance. IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2023: Losing Wickets in a Row Cost Us The Match, Says Skipper Hardik Pandya

India would look to make amends in the upcoming clash, especially in the batting department. The Men in Blue were unable to hunt down the target of 150 in the first T20I and the team management would hope for a better show from the batters. Hardik Pandya & Co. would be eager to put on a complete performance in the clash on Sunday and level the series.

West Indies, on the other hand, would come into this contest high in spirits, having put up a valiant bowling display against the star-studded Indian side. They would look to replicate the same performance and take a 2-0 series lead. However, the Caribbean side would that the visitors would come hard at them and thus, they would need to be at their best in all the departments.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head Records in T20 Cricket

India and West Indies have faced each other 26 times in T20Is, with the former having an edge with 17 victories. West Indies have won 8 matches and one match ended in a no result.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Nicholas Pooran

Jason Holder

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2023 Mini-Battles

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will offer many key battles and fans are likely to witness some heart throbbing action. One of the fascinating battles is Rovman Powell vs Arshdeep Singh. Powell is the team’s gun finisher who can destroy any bowling attacks with his power-hitting might while Arshdeep is a death-overs specialist who nails yorkers at will. Thus, it will interesting to see which player comes out on top.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The second game of the five-match T20I series will take place on Sunday, August 6 at Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match will kick-start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs West Indies series in India and thus the live telecast of the upcoming clash would be available on DD Sports channel. Also, fans can watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I on the FanCode app and website. In addition to FanCode, JioCinema will provide live streaming of the encounter in Guyana. Shimron Hetmyer Catch Video: Watch West Indies Cricketer Grab Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs WI 1st T20 2023

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Likely XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

