After winning the first test by an innings and 141 runs over the course of three days in Dominica, the India squad would hope to maintain its momentum on the second Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal's 171 debut innings made him the man of the match of the first Test. Moreover, Ravichandran Ashwin was ‘man on a mission’ in the series opener while picking up 12 wickets after missing out in the World Test Championship final playing XI. Besides Jaiswal and Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja's five wicket-haul in the match and Rohit Sharma's century were notable performances. India will want to dominate in the second Test, which will begin at Port of Spain. The West Indies will be hoping to bounce back from their humiliating loss in the first Test. India vs West Indies, 2nd Test 2023, Port of Spain Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Queen’s Park Oval.

IND vs WI Head-to-Head in Test Cricket

99 Test cricket matches between India and the West Indies have been played, with the latter team holding the advantage with 30 triumphs. India has won 23 games, while 46 have resulted in draws.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Ravichandran Ashwin

Kraigg Brathwaite

Kemar Roach

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 Mini-Battles

With a pitch that encourages fast bowling, West Indies may fare well with Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph in the playing XI. That may be their sole opportunity to exert pressure on the Indian batting line-up, which includes players like Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal who are in good form going into this second test.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023 will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The match would begin at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The second test will be televised live by DD Sports, which is the official broadcasting partner of the India vs West Indies Test series. Cricket fans may stream it live for free on the JioCinema app. If not, users can pay a monthly fee to watch it on the FanCode website and app. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Port of Spain

IND vs WI 2ndTest 2023 Likely Playing XIs:

India Likely XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane KS Bharat/ Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

West Indies Likely XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach.

