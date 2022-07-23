The second ODI of the three-match series between West Indies (WI) and India (IND) will be played on 24 July 2022 (Sunday) at Queen's Park Oval Stadium in the port of Spain, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for West Indies vs India second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs WI Match from Queen's Park Oval.

India took a 1-0 lead in a last-over thriller against West Indies on Friday after winning by a slim margin of 3 runs. India showcased a combined batting and bowling prowess as they scored 308 on the board for the hosts to chase. Thanks to captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54) for their impactful performance which helped IND to put up a decent total. In response,

WI fought well till the last over to cross the finishing line, however, some combined phenomenal bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and others helped India win the game with an inch.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Sanju Samson (IND) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs WI , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Romario Shepherd (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI) could be our all-rounders

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Alzarri Joseph (WI) could form the bowling attack

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Sanju Samson (IND), Shubman Gill (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Romario Shepherd (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Shardul Thakur (IND), Alzarri Joseph (WI).

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Kyle Mayers (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2022 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).