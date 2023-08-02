India is playing West Indies as they tour the Carribean Islands. Currently they are leading in the tour as they won the Test series 1-0 and clinched the ODI series 2-1. India has dominated the hosts in the tour so far with occasional and short-lived fight from the West Indies seen. They showed glimpses of resilience during the second Test, which ended in a draw and the 2nd ODI which they won. With much room for improvement, both teams enter the TI series which is set to start from Thursday, August 3 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The five-match series is expected to see some thrilling action with Nicholas Pooran returning to the West Indies side with enthralling form to back as they face a young and exciting Indian squad led by Hardik Pandya. 'India Can Pick Even a Third XI' Brian Lara Tells Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan After Men in Blue Beat West Indies 2-1 in ODI Series.

Alongside names like Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, who featured in the ODIs, Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the notable names who are the new inclusions and might get some important opportunities in the series. Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan are also set to return to the squad alongside Mukesh Kumar, who impressed in his outings in the ODI series. Senior cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are rested in this series alongside the premier quicks. Kuldeep Yadav is all set to continue in the spin department alongside Bishnoi and Axar Patel. Ishan Kishan's form in this tour makes him the leader of the batting department alongside the ever consistent in T20is, Suryakumar Yadav. ‘Some Days We Wake Up As Best Team in World, Some Days..’ West Indies Skipper Shai Hope Reacts After ODI Series Loss Against India.

India is currently preparing a fresh side under the leadership of Hardik Pandya for the T20 World Cup 2024 all set to be hosted in June 2024. With less than a year remaining for the World Cup, India has to settle their new combinations and give them enough gametime. Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav seems to be the new core in the batting department while Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan form the base of the bowling core. Axar Patel's recent batting form makes him an interesting option for the entire balance of the team and India will like to get this group enough gametime to enter the World Cup with confidence and performance behind them.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Ishan Kishan (Wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

