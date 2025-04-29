The South Africa women's national cricket team opener Tazmin Brits scored a brilliant century while chasing India women's national cricket team's 276/6 total during the IND-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI Sri Lanka Women's Tri-nation series 2025. The calm and composed, well-anchored century from Tazmin Brits comes off just 103 balls. This was her third ODI century. The ton consisted eleven 4s and three 6s, at an impressive strike rate of 97.08. Her knock was a result of opening partnership with captain Laura Wolvaardt. She scored a total of 108 runs off 105 balls beforing getting retired hurt. Retired Out vs Retired Hurt in Cricket: Know Difference Between The Two Terms.

Tazmin Brits Scores Century in IND-W vs SA-W ODI:

