The India national cricket team earned a dominant victory over the West Indies cricket team in the first Test of the ongoing IND vs WI two-match Test series 2025. Team India won by 140 runs and an innings in the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The win is also a strong stride forward for Team India in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. India now leads the IND vs WI Test series 2025 by 1-0, and from here can only win the series or draw level by losing the second/final one, but not lose the series. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Dhruv Jurel Credits Support From KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja on Way to Scoring Maiden Century.

It all started on October 2, 2025, when visitors West Indies won the toss and elected to bat. The batting, however, wasn't praiseworthy, with the West Indies getting bundled for a mere 162 on day 1 itself. Mohammed Siraj picked a four-wicket haul (4/40), while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three (3/42). Justin Greaves was the top run-getter for the Windies, scoring 32. Shai Hope scored 26 while captain Roston Chase contributed 24 runs.

Coming to bat, the Indian cricket team looked to be in firm control throughout the innings. KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) all scored centuries. Captain Shubman Gill (50) played his part too, slamming a half-century. India went on to put 448/5 by the end of IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Day 2. And just before day 3 would start, the hosts decided to declare with a 286-run lead. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Team India Declares Overnight After Taking Lead of 286 Runs Over West Indies Ahead of Day 3.

Day 3 started with the West Indies batters struggling again. The first four wickets fell for just 35 runs, while half the team was sent back to the dressing room at a mere score of 46/5. Ravindra Jadeja produced a memorable four-wicket haul (4/54) as India marched towards victory. West Indies were all-out for a mere 146 in the second innings. Mohammed Siraj picked three (3/31). Alick Athanaze was the lone performer for the Windies, scoring 38. The India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, starting on October 10, beginning at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The visitors will need a victory in that one to level the series; a draw or a win for India would make sure that the hosts win the series.

