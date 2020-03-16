India Dying To Work With Pakistan; Never Wants War, Says Former Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (Watch Video)

Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

It has become a routine now for former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar to make it to the headlines in India. The Rawalpindi Express is quite active on social media and operates a YouTube channel, which is famous among fans, as well. Akhtar post-retirement worked with Indian broadcasters as a commentator. He even was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) expert panel with one of the broadcasters in India. Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at China Over Coronavirus Pandemic, Says 'How Can You Eat Bats & Dogs'.

Meanwhile, the outspoken former cricketer has said that Indians are amazing and they never want war with Pakistan. He also added that India’s progress depends on Pakistan. “India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan. But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow.” said Akhtar during a chat show.

“I have travelled extensively across India, have seen the country very closely, I can say today, India is dying to work with Pakistan. India’s path of progress goes through Pakistan, I am convinced. I hope India do not incur this loss and I hope they prosper, but it is all happening which is unfortunate,” the pacer added. Shoaib Akhtar Praises Babar Azam Says One of the Greatest Finds of Pakistan Cricket.

Watch Full Video of the Show

Akhtar recently expressed his views on the coronavirus outbreak, which has affected major sporting leagues around the world, including IPL 2020 and Pakistan Super League 2020.