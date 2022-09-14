India Legends will take on West Indies Legends in match 6 of the ongoing 2022 Road Safety World Series. The clash will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 2022 Road Safety World Series live streaming details, scroll down below. Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Sri Lanka Legends Replace India Legends at Top of Table With Second Consecutive Victory.

India Legends and West Indies Legends have made a brilliant start to the 2022 Road Safety World Series as they both won their opening fixtures while scoring 200+ runs in the process. The teams have the top spot in their sights and can achieve it with a win.

When Is India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Road Safety World Series 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhit and Sports 18 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the IND-L vs WI-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Voot, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream India Legends vs West Indies Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Voot app and website to catch the action live for free. The match can also be watched on JioTV for Jio subscribers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).