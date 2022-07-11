India continue their tour of England as the two teams now face off against each other in three One-Day Internationals. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be played at The Oval in London on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of the encounter, we take a look at India's likely playing XI for the 1st ODI against England. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

India will have Shikhar Dhawan back for the series and he is expected to open the batting for the team alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. And despite being a bit out of form, Virat Kohli will keep his spot in the team with Suryakumar Yadav coming in at No.4.

Rishabh Pant will keep wickets for the team as Hardik Pandya is set for a return in the 50-over format. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to be the other all-rounder in the team. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack with Mohammed Shami and Sharduk Thakur in support. Yuzvendra Chahal will be the team's primary spinner.

India Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI Against England

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

