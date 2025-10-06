Mumbai, October 6: India pacer Mohammed Siraj reflected on his decision to bowl in the final Test against England earlier this year, where his crucial spell played a significant role in securing victory for the Shubman Gill-led side and ensuring a 2-2 draw in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy. Siraj mentioned that he was confident enough to bowl in another Test had there been a sixth game in the series. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested regularly and included only in limited Tests, the 31-year-old led India’s bowling attack and dominated with the ball. ‘Bayki Sab Fake Hain, Thik Hain?’ Jasprit Bumrah Takes Friendly Dig at Mohammed Siraj Over His Viral Meme After IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

“Shubman Gill asked me, ‘Kaisi hai teri body?’ (How is your body?). I said, ‘Ekdum first-class’. He asked me if I would play. I said yes. He said, you are the main bowler for us, like Jasprit Bumrah, you decide. I said I’m available and am 100 per cent fit. I will give it everything. As for my body being tired, to be honest, I would have played one more Test if it was there. I didn’t feel tired. But I was in a zone. When you enter that zone, you don’t know what you are doing, but just have that feeling that I have to do something here,” Siraj told The Indian Express.

Siraj took 23 wickets in the series against England, the most by any bowler from either team, including nine in the final Test. With Bumrah, the team’s pace spearhead, unavailable for the final Test, Siraj was also given an option to skip the Oval Test due to concerns over the physical strain from consistent bowling.

He eventually dominated the proceedings on on the final day of the fifth Test and emerged as a hero. After being criticised for touching the ropes after taking Harry Brook’s catch on Day 4 of the final Test, Siraj ahut all the critics with his bowling display on the final day as India clinched a magnificent win.

"It was a script written for me from somewhere up there. From getting bowled in Lords (the Test that India lost), then reaching the Oval. Then I took a catch (of Harry Brook) and touched the boundary. Everything was written for me. It was a script from God. When I woke up on that final morning, they needed 35 runs."

“I told myself that this game wouldn’t go beyond an hour and that I will win this match. The match was to start at 11 am and the team bus would leave by 9 am. I woke up at 6 am! I asked myself, ‘Why did I wake up so early today?’ I had woken up suddenly. After that, I wrote down, ‘I can do this, win the game’. When the ball came out of my hand, the execution was exactly how I was thinking; it’s a good sign. God had written, ‘Ja hero ban ja tu, become a hero’.” Siraj added.

