India and England will face each other in the second Test match of the five-game series. The ENG vs IND 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London on August 12, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming to take a lead in the series after the opening game ended in a draw. So ahead of the game, we take a look at India’s likely playing XI vs England in 2nd Test 2021. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: Pacer Saqib Mahmood Added to England Squad.

Rain played spoilsport in the opening Test match of the series as with the final day being washed out, the match ended in a draw. However, both teams will have a number of positives to take from their performances in the opening game with England hoping to improve on their batting display while India will aim to replicate more of the same. India vs England 2nd Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From London.

Openers: The Indian opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were brilliant in the opening game for the visitors and it looks highly unlikely that the combination will be changed by the team.

Middle-Order: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya had a tough time in the opening game but given their importance and experience their trio will retain their respective spots in the team. Explosive Rishabh Pant will be the wicket-keeper for India.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja impressed in the first game and will retain his place. There will be discussion over Ravi Ashwin’s participation but with Lord’s pitch expected to aid the seams, the spinner’s inclusion looks unlikely.

Bowlers: India will once again have huge expectations from the pacers. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the attack with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj supporting him. Shardul Thakur is reportedly injured and could be replaced by Ishant Sharma if deemed unfit.

India Likely Playing XI For 2nd Test Against England: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

