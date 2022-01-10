India takes on South Africa in the third and final Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The three-match series is nicely poised at one each and now both the sides will be looking to clinch the series. India won the series opener at Centurion and then South Africa bounced back to win the second Test at Johannesburg. India were without Virat Kohli in the second Test who was suffering from back spasm and KL Rahul had to lead the side. Kohli will be now fit and back. India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Cape Town.

However, India will miss the services of fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj who was injured during the second Test. Siraj is likely to sit out in the third and final Test. Either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav will get a game. It appears Ishant will be preferred over Umesh.

As Kohli returns, Hanuma Vihari will have to make way for Indian captain. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both scoring some runs in the second Test they are set to get an extended run. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 3rd Test 2022 in Cape Town.

India Likely Playing 11

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma/ Umesh Yadav.

