South Africa (SA) and India (IND) will face off against each other in the 3rd and final Test match of the three-game series. The SA vs IND 3rd Test 2022 will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town starting from January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team for the 3rd Test can scroll down below for details. Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022, BCCI Shares Pics.

Both teams enter the match with the series level and will be aiming to register a win and claim the three-match series. India will welcome skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the second game but will be without pacer Mohammed Siraj, who picked up a knock in the previous match. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar will aim to build on the win in Johannesburg, their first against India at the venue. India vs South Africa 2021–22: Gautam Gambhir Speaks Up on KL Rahul’s Captaincy.

IND vs SA, 3rd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (IND) could be the keeper

IND vs SA, 3rd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (SA), KL Rahul (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Temba Bavuma (SA) can be the batters.

IND vs SA, 3rd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Marco Jansen (SA) can be the all-rounder.

IND vs SA, 3rd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA) can be the bowlers.

IND vs SA, 3rd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Dean Elgar (SA), KL Rahul (IND), Mayank Agarwal (IND), Temba Bavuma (SA), Marco Jansen (SA), Mohammed Shami (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA).

KL Rahul (IND) can be the captain of your SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team while Dean Elgar (SA) can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).