Akash Deep shared a heartwarming update with fans, announcing that he has purchased a new car and posed for pictures with the vehicle alongside his vehicle. The India National Cricket Team pacer featured in three Tests in the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, where he picked up 13 wickets with best figures of 6/99 and he featured in both of India's victories in the five-match series. Taking to Instagram, Akash Deep shared that he has purchased a new car, a Toyota Fortuner and posed for pictures with his family. "Dreams delivered. Keys received with the ones who matter most," he wrote while sharing the pictures. Virat Kohli's Latest Picture in White Beard Surfaces, Fans React With Heartbreak As Photo Goes Viral On Social Media.

Akash Deep Purchases New Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akash Deep (@akash.deep969)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)