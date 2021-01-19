Team India presented Nathan Lyon with a commemorative jersey for completing 100 Test matches for the Australia national team. Lyon became the 13th cricketer to make 100 or more appearances in Test matches for Australia. He achieved the feat during the IND vs AUS 4th Test match at The Gabba. He was gifted a signed jersey by the India national team for reaching the milestone, Captain Ajinkya Rahane announced the decision at the post-match presentation and also presented Lyon with the special signed team India jersey. Rishabh Pant’s First Tweet After Playing a Match-Winning Knock at the Gabba vs Australia Is All About Self-Confidence.

Lyon made his 100th Test appearance in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but failed to power Australia to a series-clinching win. He finished the game with figures of 3/123 as India chased down an improbable 328-run target on the final day to win the fourth Test and clinch the series 2-1. Their three-wicket win also ended Australia’s unbeaten Test streak at The Gabba where they hadn’t lost a Test match since 1988. Fans Label Ashish Nehra As India's Lucky Charm After Picture of Him Meeting Young Rishabh Pant Goes Viral.

Rahane announced at the post-match presentation that the team wanted to present Lyon with a special signed Test jersey for his achievement of playing 100 Test matches in Baggy Greens. Rahane also congratulated the 33-year-old for reaching the milestone. Lyon made his Test debut in August 2011 against Sri Lanka and has so far taken 399 wickets in Test cricket. Take a look at the video of Rahane presenting Lyon with the jersey.

Team India Captain Ajinkya Rahane Presents Nathan Lyon With Signed Jersey

The way the Indian side have conducted themselves throughout this series has been exemplary 👏 Ajinkya Rahane presented Nathan Lyon a signed shirt to celebrate 'Garry' reaching 100 Test's 🐐 Class. pic.twitter.com/wuMKEexczQ — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also applauded the gesture from the Indian team and complimented them for recognising an opponent even after such a memorable win. “Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match.” Laxman tweeted. “One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win.” Take a look at his Twitter post.

VVS Laxman Applauds Excellent Gesture From Team India

Excellent gesture from @ajinkyarahane88 and the indian team to Felicitate Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test Match. One more example of Sportsman Spirt from Rahane. How dignified he is even after achieving such a incredible win. #Leader #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

India, meanwhile, walked with the series win and retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after beating Australia by three wickets at The Gabba on Tuesday. Shubman Gill top-scored for the visitors in the second innings with his 91-run knock setting the stage for others to chase down the target. Rishabh pant then took India home with a fabulous 89-run unbeaten innings.

