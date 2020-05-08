India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Likely to go Ahead As Indian Team Ready to Spend Two Weeks in Quarantine

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Team Indian were scheduled to visit Australia later this year for a bilateral series, which included Tests, ODIs and T20Is. But there were several doubts raised about whether the tour will go ahead as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill. However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that Indian are ready to take all the necessary precautionary measures to make sure that the series goes ahead. Cricket Australia Considering Five-match Test Series Against India.

During an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Arun Dhumal said that Team India are ready to go in a two-week quarantine before the series. ‘There is no choice – everyone will have to do that. You would want to resume the cricket,’ he said. BCCI’s Decision on Cricket Australia’s Five-Match Test Series Proposal Depends on T20 World Cup 2020.

‘Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown, it would be a good thing to do. We'll have to see what the norms are post this lockdown.’ Dhumal added.

For the series, CA proposed that five Tests should be played instead of the scheduled four, as the governing body looked keen to compensate the financial losses due to the pandemic. However, Dhumal said that playing limited-overs matches makes more sense.

‘Given the revenue loss they will have on account of lockdown, post lockdown they will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match,’ he added.

The tour is still six months away and things could change drastically by then. Several footballing leagues such as Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League are looking to resume the season by next month and it could be used as a blueprint for the series to be played.