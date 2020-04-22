BCCI’s Decision on Cricket Australia’s Five-Match Test Series Proposal Depends on T20 World Cup 2020: Report

Tim Paine and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket Australia recently proposed a five-match Test series against India to be played later on the year as the governing body looks to compensate the financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. But BBCI does not seem too keen on this idea as of now and have said that a decision might be taken depending on how the T20 World Cup is scheduled. Several sporting competitions across the world have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. Cricket Australia Considering Five-match Test Series Against India.

Cricket Australia CEO, Kevin Roberts pit forth the proposal of turning the four-match Test series against India in December into a five-game contested and also suggested that the matches could take place in a single city. When asked about this, a BCCI official told The Indian Express ‘We haven’t given it a thought as yet.’ ICC Unlikely to Decide the Fate of T20 World Cup 2020 Before August.

‘We have a World Cup and Australia is in lockdown (the country has closed its borders to all foreigners for six months) until the end of September. We have to see how they go for that (T20 World Cup). Depending on that, the bilateral series will be worked out.’ The official added.

Australia is currently under lockdown and have sealed their borders until September 30 to deal with the effects of coronavirus. With several competitions being suspended, the revenues have taken a huge hit. The upcoming T20 World Cup is also under the threat of being postponed and every board might stand to lose $7-8 million if the ICC event is cancelled, with Australia as hosts in danger losing more.