India and England face off against each other in the finals of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. The IND U19 vs ENG U19 clash will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on February 05, 202 (Sunday) and has a start time of 06:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for India U19 vs England U19, U19 World Cup live streaming details can scroll down below. India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Preview.

India are the most successful team in the history of the U19 World Cup, having won the competition four times and will be aiming to add another title to their tally. Meanwhile, England have win the competition back in 1998 and will be aiming to end the two-decade-long winless run. This is India’s fourth consecutive final appearance while England have made it to the summit clash for the first time since their only triumph.

IND vs ENG U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select matches and it is no surprise that India vs England U19 final match will be available on TV. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of the IND U19 vs ENG U19 cricket match.

IND vs ENG U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as the official broadcaster, the India vs England U19 final live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform. However, fans will have to buy a subscription to enjoy the services.

